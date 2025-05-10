Josh Hartnett reveals he gets roasted at home by own kids

Josh Hartnett gets roasted at home by own kids

Josh Hartnett, American actor who is best known for his roles in Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down and Oppenheimer, has recently shared that he often feels like “a foreigner in his own home.

The Fight or Flight actor, who shares four kids with his wife Tamsin Egerton, lives in the UK with his family. He admitted that his kids never pass up a chance to joke about him being American.

He shared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "My kids love to give me crap about being an American because I’m the only American in our house. I’m a foreigner in my own home.

“My middle one does a really good impersonation of me, [and] will just kind of turn to me and be like, ‘I’m Daddy, and I like pizza and I won’t mow the lawn.’ As American as it gets."

Even after years of living in the UK, the 46-year-old actor’s kids still enjoy teaching him the meanings of English words and phrases. Josh added, "My littlest daughter keeps telling me what it’s like to be English.

“She keeps saying to me, ‘You might not understand this Daddy, but in England we say boot instead of trunk of a car.' And I’m like, ‘I’ve lived here for longer than you. I made you.’"