Timothee Chalamet gets made fun of at 2026 Oscars for ballet, opera controversy

Timothee Chalamet was light-heartedly targeted by 2026 Oscars host Conon O’Brien.

The actor, who was nominated in the category of Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme, attracted huge amount of backlash earlier this month when he questioned the popularity of two classic art forms, opera and ballet.

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“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore,'” was Chalamet’s statement that he made during a panel event at the University of Texas.

O’Brien, hosting the Oscars for the second consecutive year, seized the opportunity to turn Chalamet’s faux pas into a punchline.

“Security is extremely tight tonight,” he told the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. “I’m told there’s concern about attacks from both the opera and ballet community,” which prompted some laughter.

"We're just mad you left out jazz," O'Brien cheekily added.

After Chalamet’s comment about ballet and opera went viral, he was criticised by many members of both the communities.

Opera singer Isabel Leonard, wrote in a comment on a video of the panel event: “To take cheap shots at fellow artists says more in this interview than anything else he could say. Shows a lot about his character.”

Ballet dancer Victor Caixeta replied that the two art forms “have survived for centuries” and questioned if the Dune actor’s films would still be watched in 300 years.

Meanwhile, opera icon Andrea Bocelli has responded by inviting Timothee Chalamet to one of his concerts.