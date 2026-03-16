'Sinners' Michael B. Jordan credits his 'ancestors' for 2026 Oscar win

Michael B. Jordan has made history at the 2026 Oscars on Sunday night, March 15.

Jordan stood victorious by winning the Best Actor Award at the 2026 Academy Awards for playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners.

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The 39-year-old American actor and director was nominated for the award along with top-notch luminaries, including Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura.

As his name was announced, he hugged his mother, Donna Jordan, went to the stage to accept the award, and started his speech by showing gratitude to his family.

Jordan then thanked his Sinners director and frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler, who had earlier won the Best Original Screenplay Award, before giving a shoutout to two leading ladies in the film, Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku.

"Wunmi, thank you so much for giving Smoke an opportunity to be him,” the Blank Panther star acknowledged.

"Hailee at home — you know she's getting ready to have a baby right now — thank you so much for being the other half of Stack,” he said, offering his deep appreciation for her efforts.

The Creed actor went on to admit, "I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forrest Whitaker, Will Smith. And to be amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys.”

Jordan concluded his speech by extending his sincere thanks to people who have been constantly supporting him throughout the years.

"Thank you, everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me," Michael B. Jordan quipped, thanking them.

It is important to mention that Sinners secured four awards at the 2026 Academy Awards.