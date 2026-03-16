Nicole Kidman looks back at life-changing 2003 Oscar victory

Nicole Kidman is opening up about how the 2003 Oscars win transformed her life.

The 58-year-old actress recalled how winning the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours changed the trajectory of her career.

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“There was Moulin Rouge, The Hours, The Others, and it all sort of came in the same time period," she told E! News at the Oscars 2026

The Babygirl actress, who donned a featured gown for the evening, continued, “It was overwhelming at the time, but it was incredibly exciting as well."

Following her 2003 Oscar win, the actress has had major wins in her career as well as in her personal life.

The actress, who recently finalized her divorce from Keith Urban after almost 20 years of marriage, also talked about her 2003 win with Vanity Fair in 2014.

She said, “When I won the Oscar, I went home and I didn’t have [love] in my life, That was the most intensely lonely experience in my life.”

“Strangely for me, the greatest highs have coincided with the greatest lows. So [during] my professional highs a lot of times I’ve had personal lows and they’ve collided.”

Kidman added, “That’s always aggravated me that it’s gone that way.”