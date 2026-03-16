Leonardo DiCaprio shares rare Oscars moment with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio debuts new look during Oscars date night with Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti sat next to each other at the 2026 Oscars.
The Hollywood heartthrob made his first Academy Awards appearance with his model girlfriend at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15.
As the 51-year-old actor stepped out on a rare public date night with Vittoria, the pair celebrated Leonardo's film, One Battle After Another, winning the best film accolade at the awards show.
The actor also received the Best Actor nomination, but it was pulled off by Michael B. Jordan for his dual role in Sinner's.
For the evening, Leonardo donned a classic three-piece black tuxedo paired with a matching bowtie. He completed his look with a golden bee brooch.
Leonardo also made a debuted his mustache on the red carpet.
Vittoria was seen wearing a red dress for the show when a glimpse of the couple was shown during the broadcast.
However, Leonardo and Vittoria did not walk down the red carpet together. They joined each other inside the ceremony.
For those unversed, the pair have been dating for nearly three years as they have been romantically involved since August 2023.
Leonardo received a total of 13 nominations for his role in One Battle After Another, for this year’s award season, including the Best Actor nod.
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