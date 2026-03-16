Damson Idris reveals how Brad Pitt shaped his career outlook: 'Chase legacy’

Damson Idris is dishing on the wisdom he learned from his F1 costar, Brad Pitt.

The 34-year-old actor stepped out on March 15 to attend the 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien.

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While talking to E! News at the red carpet, Idris talked about how Pitt plans to create “longevity” in his career as he steps forward in the industry.

“This is a long game, Ups and downs. [He has taught me:] Don't chase moments, chase legacy. And I'm doing that with the roles that I play. F1 is just the start," Idris said of the Troy star.

While sharing an update on his upcoming projects and expressing his excitment he added, "There's so many amazing movies to come, from Children of Blood and Bone to [portraying] Miles Davis, I'm really excited for where I go in my career.”

“I am. I'm actually faster than Brad," Damson added, referring to their film, F1.

Previously, Pitt gushed over his love for racing in an interview with Formula 1, “I’ve always loved racing, I grew up with Jackie Stewart [racing in F1 as] some of my earliest memories."

Recalling his passion, Pitt added at the time, "In the ’90s I really got heavily into MotoGP. Then I started veering into F1, and here we are. I’ve been trying to get a racing movie done for 20 years. I’ve tried bikes, I’ve tried cars, I’ve tried different disciplines, and for whatever reason they never came to fruition.”