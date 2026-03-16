Conan O'Brien’s best moments that fans should not forget

The 2026 Oscars have been filled with ribtickling laughter and some of the best jokes came from host Conan O'Brien whose donned the hosting hat for a second year in a row.

Not only did he poke fun at himself, but autonomous robots too and even slipped in some digs against fellow actors while he was at it.

Watch Conan O'Brien’s Opening Monologue:

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There were some big zingers that left the biggest impact on all those present. Whether it be him calling himself the “last human host” of the Academy awards, or a hilarious warning about how ‘political’ tonight can get.

Jeffrey Epstein also became a sly dig at the awards because while Conan O'Brien pointed out there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress a British spokesperson hit back by saying, ‘Yeah, well at least we arrest our pedophiles.'

How Conan O'Brien Gets Younger Audiences' Attentions:

Best One-Liners at the 2026 Oscars:

“I’m Conan O’Brien and I’m honored to be the last human host of the Academy Awards. Next year it’s gonna be a Waymo in a tux.”

“Tonight could get political. And if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Osacrs hosted by Kid Rock. It’s at the Dave and Buster’s down the street.”

“Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is here. And this is exciting: It’s his first time in a theater!”

“Between ‘Hamnet’ and ‘Bugonia’ it’s been a big year for movies that sound like off-brand lunch meat.”

“In ‘Hamnet,’ William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes gives birth by herself in the woods. Or as we call that here in America, affordable healthcare.”

“’Sinners’ director Ryan Coogler said he declined to become a voting member of the Academy because he doesn’t like judging his fellow artists’ work. But the rest of you pricks seem to love it.”

“Lots of memorable scenes from ‘One Battle After Another.’ Best Supporting Actor nominee Sean Penn, of course, got an erection at gunpoint. And then director Paul Thomas Anderson said, ‘Hey, let’s put that in the film!’”



