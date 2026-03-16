Inside 2026 Oscars awards night & list of winners

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considered the world's “premier film organization” and is home to a “global membership of more than 11,000 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders.”

On their website its also said, “the Academy does this by recognizing and celebrating the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars, the Governors Awards, and the Scientific and Technical Awards.”

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Check out the Full List

Best picture

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best actress

WINNER: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best actor

WINNER: Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan - Weapons

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Best animated feature

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best international feature

WINNER: Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best documentary feature

WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best original screenplay

WINNER: Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident - Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Bugonia - Will Tracy

Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet - Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell

Train Dreams - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original song

WINNER: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)

I Lied to You - Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)

Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)

Train Dreams - Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)

Best original score

WINNER: Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Best cinematography

WINNER: Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji

One Battle After

Another - Michael Bauman

Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso

Best film editing

WINNER: One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen

F1 - Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners - Michael P Shawver

Best sound

WINNER: F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern

One Battle After Another - José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor

Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker

Sirât - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Best visual effects

WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

F1 - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson

Jurassic World Rebirth - David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould

Sinners - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean

The Lost Bus - Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin

Best production design

WINNER: Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Hamnet - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Marty Supreme - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

One Battle After Another - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

Sinners - Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Best casting

WINNER: One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis

Hamnet - Nina Gold

Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti

Sinners - Francine Maisler

The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues

Best make-up and hairstyling

WINNER: Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best costume design

WINNER: Frankenstein - Kate Hawley

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L Scott

Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizz

Sinners - Ruth E Carter

Best animated short

WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best live action short

WINNER (TIED): The Singers

WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva

A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher's Stain

Jane Austen's Period Drama

Best documentary short