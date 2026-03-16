Anna Wintour surprises 2026 Oscars audience with 'Devil Wears Prada' improv
The 98th Academy Awards took place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States
Anna Wintour took the Oscars audience by surprise on Sunday evening when she briefly assumed the character of Miranda Priestley, the fashion magazine boss in The Devil Wears Prada, onstage.
The Vogue editor-in-chief was called to the stage with Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway to present the awards for costume design, hair, and makeup.
During the segment, Hathaway delivered a playful introduction before asking Wintour what she thought of her dress. Wintour then put on her signature sunglasses, took the microphone, and responded, “And the nominees are.”
The audience broke into laughter as it echoed the famously strict editor character from The Devil Wears Prada. Wintour later added another reference by jokingly thanking Hathaway with the line, “Thank you, Emily,” a nod to the film’s characters.
It is already rumoured that Wintour is the inspiration behind the Miranda Priestly character in the 2008 film.
As for the awards, the Best Costume Design honour went to Kate Hawley for the film Frankenstein, while the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling was also won by the same film’s team, which included Jordan Samuel, Mike Hill, and Cliona Furey.
The ceremony was hosted by Conan O’Brien, who returned to present the show for a second year after taking over from Jimmy Kimmel.
A film adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 1.
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