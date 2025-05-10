Tom Hardy gets real about health fears and toxic habits

Tom Hardy, legendary actor best known for his roles in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight Rises, has recently opened up about the personal struggle he's been facing behind the scenes.

The 47-year-old Havoc star posed for a striking photoshoot to go along with the interview, sharing the cover with his French bulldog Blue.

During a recent interview with Esquire magazine, Tom talked about the surgeries he's had over the years and how he's working on rebuilding his strength, but he also admitted one bad habit, saying he "vapes."

He shared: "I've had two knee surgeries now, my disc's herniated in my back, I've got sciatica as well."

"And I have that… is it plantar fasciitis? [inflammation of foot tissue]. Where did that come from? And why? Why?! And I pulled my tendon in my hip as well. It's like, it's all falling to bits now, and it's not going to get better. Unless you do all the stem cells...

"This is the biopsy of where we’re at: two vapes, somebody else’s clothes, and a hotel room that neither of us feels comfortable in," he added.

However, Tom Hardy earlier revealed that he required knee surgery after sustaining injuries from stunt work and training in jiu-jitsu.