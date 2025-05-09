Katy Perry fires back at 'Thinking of You' hate with savage comeback

Katy Perry isn’t letting the haters be the "ones that got away" after mocking her over-enunciation in her 2008 song Thinking of You.

During the opening night of her Lifetime tour’s U.S. leg on Wednesday, May 7, the Roar songstress delivered a perfectly timed clapback to the viral TikTok trend poking fun at her dramatic delivery and exaggerated facial expressions.

In a fan-filmed TikTok video, Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, is seen addressing the crowd mid-show as fans began belting out the lyrics to Thinking of You.

"I’m not going to do it," she told them, smirking. But moments later, she launched into the song’s now-viral second verse: "You’re like an Indian summer in the middle of winter, like a hard candy with a surprise center," complete with mimicking her theatrical expressions.

Then, right after singing "candy with a —," the This Is How We Do singer abruptly stopped and told the audience, "I don’t sing like that," drawing laughs from the concert-goers.

While Perry was clearly in on the joke, she still sang the lines just as they appear on the original track, proving she’s unbothered, self-aware, and always ready to own the moment.