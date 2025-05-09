Kanye sends cease-and-desist after Kim Kardashian takes North to Met Gala

Kanye is accusing Kim of violating their custody agreement over their four kids

Kanye West has sent a cease-and-desist letter to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Ye’s lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kardashian’s legal team on Friday, May 9, accusing her of violating their custody agreement.

The letter claims that Kim brought their 11-year-old daughter North to the 2025 Met Gala, where she was allegedly “left unattended in a vehicle during portions of the event,” posing a potential safety risk.

The letter also objects to North’s exposure to media and social media, claiming the reality star “published or authorized the publication of North’s images and videos on social media platforms,” despite his “explicit objection to his children’s presence on such platforms.”

The rapper, 47, further alleged he’s been blocked from seeing his kids. He claimed he’s had no contact with Saint, 9, this year, and only restricted interactions with North, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

West is now demanding “unimpeded access” to his children — beginning with immediate in-person visitation — and insists Kim stop posting any content involving them without his permission.

If she doesn’t comply, he’s threatening to seek sole custody.

However, sources close to Kim told TMZ she’s never stopped him from seeing the kids — he just rarely reaches out.