Michelle Keegan glows after sweet surprise from Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan looked spectacular on Friday while going out for a family walk with husband Mark Wright, their baby Palma, and Mark's younger sister Natalya.

The former TOWIE star, 38, and the Brassic actress, 37 embrace parenthood in March with the arrival of their baby girl Palma.

Michelle stunned in brown linen trousers paired with a white and tan pinstriped shirt, exuding effortless style.

Meanwhile, Mark looked every inch the doting husband as he carried the shopping bags.

The family outing radiated joy, with Natalya appearing excited as she took a turn pushing Palma's pram through the streets.

It comes after Mark brought little Palma to visit his ladylove Michelle on the set of Brassic last week.

For those unware, Michelle is currently filming scenes for the popular Sky One comedy drama Brassic.

The star was all smiles as Mark held baby Palma in his arms. He looked effortlessly sharp in a white T-shirt and matching shorts during the visit, as per DailyMail.



