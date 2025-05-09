Justin Baldoni’s ex-publicist speaks out on ‘It Ends With Us’ legal battle

Justin Baldoni’s former publicist addresses counterclaims in Blake Lively case

Justin Baldoni’s ex-publicist Stephanie Jones opened up about the actor’s counterclaims in the It Ends With Us legal drama with Blake Lively.

Baldoni’s former publicist has filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni, as well as her former employee Jennifer Abel’s counterclaims, on Thursday, May 8th.

Claiming that the allegations are “meritless,” Jones’ filing read, “They are yet another effort at a smokescreen transparently leveraged to shift the limelight from Wayfarer and its founder’s bad acts,” as per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Jones alleged that Abel is trying to “draw attention away from the text messages that she cannot and does not deny she wrote,” referring to the texts which are uncovered in the ongoing lawsuit between Baldoni and Lively.

This comes after Baldoni filed a lawsuit against his former publicist which claimed that she leaked his private text messages.

"It is undeniable that Stephanie Jones initiated this catastrophic sequence of events by violating the most basic of privacy rights, as well as any remaining trust her clients held,” Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman at the time.

The lawsuit alleged that Jones seized Abel's phone, which contained private text messages, and passed them to Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane.