Princess Kate proves bows aren’t just for kids

Kate Middleton takes adult hair bows to next level.

Princess Kate wrapped up a week of heartfelt VE Day commemorations with a stylish flourish, attending the star-studded concert at Horse Guards Parade in London on May 8.

The concert marked the grand finale of the U.K.'s week-long celebrations honouring the end of World War II in Europe.

Joined by Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, was one of 12,000 attendees at the event, which featured performances that captured the essence of wartime spirit.

Before the concert began, Kate and the royal family mingled with fellow guests in the royal box, which included U.K.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and six distinguished guests, veterans and Londoners evacuated as children during the war.

As the music played and miniature Union Jack flags waved, Kate and William shared numerous warm smiles, embodying the unity and joy of the occasion as they marked this historic milestone together.

For the grand finale Kate turned heads with all-white ensemble that blended classic elegance with a modern twist.

She donned a structured blazer paired with a feminine skirt, perfectly complemented by a striking five-strand pearl necklace and statement stud earrings.

But it was her hair accessory that truly stole the spotlight: an oversized black bow that added a refined touch to her elegant half-up hairstyle.

This wasn’t the first time the royal has shown that hair bows are far from child’s play.

Kate has previously used similar accessories to dress up a ponytail, proving that bows can be just as chic for adults as they are for little ones. Interestingly, her daughter, Princess Charlotte also embraced the bow trend in her younger years.

Charlotte has been opting for low ponytails and side braids as she grows into her own style.