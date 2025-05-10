'Little Bit Closer': Sam Fender taps ‘Adolescence’ star for music video

Sam Fender calls ‘Adolescence’ star for music video

Sam Fender just dropped a new music video, and it’s got all the ingredients of a mini film, gorgeous landscapes, emotional tension, and a reunion that fans of Adolescence will absolutely love.

On Friday, May 9, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter released the visuals for his track Little Bit Closer—and it's not just a treat for the ears.

Set against the dramatic beauty of England’s Lake District, the video stars 15-year-old Adolescence actor Owen Cooper and takes viewers on a camping trip with a group of teens, as Cooper’s character navigates questions of faith and belonging.

Behind the camera is director Philip Barantini, 44, who previously worked with Fender on the gut-punching 2021 video for Spit of You.

“It’s so great to be working with Phil [Barantini] again,” Fender said in a statement.

“I had no doubt he was the right director for this piece.” He didn’t stop there—he even gave Barantini’s last collaboration with him the ultimate praise.

“Phil called to say he’d asked Owen if he’d like to be in the video, and that Owen was keen. I was elated that he could do it after seeing his incredible performance in Adolescence.”

Barantini was just as thrilled to jump back in.

“To have the opportunity to direct another video for Sam was an immediate yes—an absolute no-brainer for me!” he said.

“Not only is Sam an incredible artist but he’s a beautiful human and a great friend! Also, the opportunity to direct Owen again so soon after Adolescence was an absolute joy!”

This creative reunion comes as Fender’s momentum continues to grow across the pond. Just last month, the Seventeen Going Under hitmaker spoke about making waves on his North American tour, including a pit stop at Coachella.

“I’m really excited,” he told People.

“I always kind of went to the places where we knew we were going to get a good return. So now it’s like, we’ve done that, and we’re like, ‘Right, we need to f---ing make America work now.’”