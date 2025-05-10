Molly-Mae excited to see fans' reactions to her 'Amazon Prime' series

Molly-Mae Hague, whose rose to fame on Love Island in 2019, has admitted she's feeling 'incredibly nervous' after the launch of her new Amazon Prime series.

Titled Molly-Mae Behind It All, the shows delves into her reunion with high-profile relationship with boxer Tommy Fury. The series also reflects on the possibility of having more children with Tommy.

The couple has faced ups and down in their relationship, including calling off their engagement last year.

However, reconciliation rumours were sparked just weeks after Molly-Mae announced their split on social media.

The rumours were confirmed on New Year's Eve when the pair were spotted sharing a kiss at a glitzy party.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories about the newly released episodes on Friday, Molly-Mae told her fans:

'I am incredibly nervous but excited to see what you all think and see everyone's opinions that have just gone live.'

After welcoming daughter Bambi in 2023, Molly stepped down from her role as Creative Director at PrettyLittleThing. However, she did not stay idle for long.

By 2024, she had launched her own clothing brand, further cementing her status as a successful entrepreneur and a source of inspiration for young people across the country.