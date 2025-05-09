Prince Harry receives sad news from Africa: 'Pain and suffering'

Prince Harry suffered new major setback after losing his legal battle over security and protection in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex has received heartbreaking news from Africa as the charity tied to him admits to 'Human Rights Abuses' by Park Rangers.

African Parks said: "We deeply regret the pain and suffering...caused to the victims."

The statement continued: "Omnia’s process also highlighted several failures of our systems and processes that were insufficient for the level of responsibility given to us, particularly in the early years of our management of [Odzala-Kokoua National Park]."

The findings of the investigation into abuse allegations against members of the Baka community in the Republic of Congo emerged on Friday.

As reported by People, African Parks - a charity where Prince Harry serves on the board of directors - confirmed that an investigation found its rangers committed human rights abuses against indigenous communities.

The Duke of Sussex has been involved with the organization since 2016, serving as president before joining the board of directors

An African conservation charity backed by Prince Harry is facing intense scrutiny after acknowledging that its rangers committed human rights abuses against indigenous communities in the Republic of Congo.

African Parks, which currently manages 23 national parks and protected areas in 13 countries across the continent, had an independent investigation conducted into the allegations that their rangers raped, beat and tortured indigenous people. On May 8, the organization released a statement confirming that the investigation had concluded and found "that, in some incidents, human rights abuses have occurred."

It is to mention here that the Duke recently resigned from Sentebale amid what has been characterized as a financial crisis and internal turmoil.