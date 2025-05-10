Taylor Swift finally dragged into Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s legal battle

Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle

Taylor Swift is no stranger to stadiums full of screaming fans or record-breaking albums, but now she’s being summoned for something far less glamorous—a courtroom appearance.

The pop icon has officially been subpoenaed to testify in the ongoing legal showdown between her pals Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, and let’s just say, Team Taylor is not happy.

According to sources who spoke with TMZ, Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman served Swift the subpoena on Friday, aiming to get her on the witness stand for the upcoming trial scheduled for March 2026.

But Swift’s camp isn’t staying quiet about it.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” a spokesperson for Swift fired back in a statement to TMZ.

In case that wasn’t clear enough, they doubled down, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, My Tears Ricochet.”

“Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

This latest twist in the legal drama stems from Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, which he filed earlier this year.

In those legal filings, Baldoni claimed Lively tried to flex her friendship with Swift in an effort to seize creative control over their 2024 film.

So, Taylor Swift now finds herself in the middle of a Hollywood courtroom saga she never signed up for—literally.