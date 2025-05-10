Prince Harry 'can not be trusted anymore' after burning final bridge with King Charles

Prince Harry recently lost a three-year legal battle over his royal protection

Prince Harry can no longer be trusted anymore as he has missed every opportunity for reconciliation from King Charles, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex sat an interview with the BBC following the loss of his appeal against the decision to remove his taxpayer-funded security.

Experts believe the interview may have further damaged his already strained relationship with his father.

During the interview, Harry stated that he has forgiven the Royal Family, although, he was criticised for failing to issue an apology himself.

'I have no idea how much longer my father has-he is no longer speaking to me- but it would be nice to reconcile,' Harry said.

Appearing on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, Royal Editor asked: 'Has he set fire to any olive branches that may well have emerged from Buckingham Palace after this BBC interview following his security case defeat?'

Royal author Robert Jobson responded: 'He's done so much damage.'

Jobson described the interview as an 'emotional outburst', suggesting that Harry is no longer trustworthy.

'The big problem with Harry is that even if there was an attempt at a reconciliation with a private conversation, you can't trust him that those conversation would probably become public,' he added.

For the unversed, Harry recently lost a three-year legal battle over his royal protection.

In the wake of the ruling, he launched a series of claims- including one revealing that his father, King Charles, is no longer speaking to him.



