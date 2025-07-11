Kanye West lands in Shanghai leaving LA assault drama behind

Kanye West, music mogul who is no stranger to heated controversies, recently touched down in Shanghai with his wife Bianca Censori, just days after serious sexual assault accusations came to light back home in Los Angeles.

The rapper was seen flashing a peace sign as he walked through the airport. Dressed casually and walking beside Bianca, Kanye seemed calm even as the storm brewed behind him.

West, known for his bold personality and headline-making moments, kept a low profile during his arrival in China, as he was dressed head-to-toe in black. However, he wore a hoodie layered with a vest, dark trousers and a pair of sunglasses which hid most of his face.

The 48-year-old rapper’s assistant held umbrella over him as he made his way to a waiting car outside the airport.

Just hours earlier, the Heartless hitmaker and the fashion icon was seen at Los Angeles International Airport.

Skipping any special treatment, the couple, who often make headlines because of their bold moves and controversies, moved through the regular security line like everyone else.

Furthermore, West got his passport checked by a TSA agent meanwhile Censori captured by his side.

They didn’t appear to have any luggage with them as they made their way through the terminal. Kanye also passed through a metal detector as part of the routine security check.

The airport appearance came shortly after disturbing claims surfaced against Ye from his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

In a new legal complaint, Pisciotta, 36, accused Kanye West of repeatedly crossing the line during work trips, including a serious incident in San Francisco not long after she joined his team in 2021, saying that he tried to kiss her several times even after she told him his behavior was not okay.