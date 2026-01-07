Elle Fanning recalls fainting at Cannes as main juror:'Very dramatic'

Elle Fanning is looking back at an embarrassing moment while calling it “hilarious.”

In a recent interview with W Magazine published on Tuesday, January 6, the 27-year-old actress recalled fainting at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Revealing the reason behind the incident, The Great alum noted, “Yes, my dress was too tight.”

“My sister was sitting at another table, and she saw my chair just completely fall back. It’s kind of hilarious — very dramatic," she continued.

The actress recalled how the moment became a hot topic at the event.

“Colin Firth was there, and he rushed to my side. It was the talk of the festival,” Fanning looked back.

Passing out is something the Maleficent actress has also experienced frequently during her childhood.

“In school, I would faint a lot,” she recalled. “I grew, like, seven inches in one year, and I guess my body was growing so much that I got altitude sickness.”

It is pertinent to mention that Fanning was attending Cannes as a main juror. At the time, she was donning a pink Prada gown.

After the incident, Fanning also addressed the incident on her official Instagram account at the time, writing, “Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good.”

She added that the dress was too tight and it was also “#timeofthemonth.”