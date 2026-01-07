Kanye West's aide hits back at rumours about 'Bully' album
Kanye West's team addresses the rumour on social media after speculations went wild
Kanye West is set to drop his long-awaited album, Bully. The project has been delayed several times, but a day earlier a list of tracks has been released.
A total of 13 songs form part of the album. They are:
1. Preacher Man
2. Beauty and the Beast
3. Last Breath
4. White Lines
5. I Can't Wait
6. Bully
7. All The Love
8. This One Here
9. Highs and Lows
10. Mission Control
11. Circles
12. Damn
13. Losing Your Mind
However, ahead of its release, rumours began making rounds that AI was used on it. These speculations prompt music executive Pete Jideonwo, who is said to be a Ye's manager, to address it on social media.
In addition, Milo Yiannopoulos, who is Kanye's former chief of staff but reportedly also close to him, also dismisses rumours about AI used on the album. "For those who need to hear it from a white man. No AI on Bully," he writes on X.
Bully was first announced by Kanye in 2024 in China by unveiling a track from the album Beauty And The Beast in a listening event there.
