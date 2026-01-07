Kanye West's aide hits back at rumours about 'Bully' album

Kanye West's team denies that AI is used on 'Bully' album

Kanye West is set to drop his long-awaited album, Bully. The project has been delayed several times, but a day earlier a list of tracks has been released.



A total of 13 songs form part of the album. They are:

1. Preacher Man

2. Beauty and the Beast

3. Last Breath

4. White Lines

5. I Can't Wait

6. Bully

7. All The Love

8. This One Here

9. Highs and Lows

10. Mission Control

11. Circles

12. Damn

13. Losing Your Mind

However, ahead of its release, rumours began making rounds that AI was used on it. These speculations prompt music executive Pete Jideonwo, who is said to be a Ye's manager, to address it on social media.

In addition, Milo Yiannopoulos, who is Kanye's former chief of staff but reportedly also close to him, also dismisses rumours about AI used on the album. "For those who need to hear it from a white man. No AI on Bully," he writes on X.

Bully was first announced by Kanye in 2024 in China by unveiling a track from the album Beauty And The Beast in a listening event there.