Miley Cyrus gets honest about fiancé Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus on fiancé term for Maxx Morando: 'I get cringed out'

Miley Cyrus is engaged. But what she doesn't like is the word 'fiancé' to describe her partner, Maxx Morando.



She explains this in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "Oh, I get so cringed. I’m like, Oh, I get so cringed out. I’m kinda dorkiest with stuff like that.”

Her remarks came during her appearance at the Palm Springs International Festival Film Awards, where she was honoured with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her track Dream As One, featured in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

During her acceptance speech, she opines that award shows pit artists against each other instead of treating them as a community, which they generally are.

“Numbers can make it feel like a sport, but performance runs so much deeper than a scoreboard, because each artist they bare their soul in a completely unique way, and every contribution leaves its own mark on history," she said.

Back to the ceremony, the Flowers hitmaker shared, “You guys did amazing — if you’re available for the Oscars, that’s what we’re hoping for," adding that the night was “truly the most elegant Palm Springs party that I have ever been to. There are fewer drag queens than I like, but I’ll be stopping by Toucans on the way back to L.A. to get my fix.”

Meanwhile, Miley and Maxx first met on a blind date in 2021 and formed a relationship. The pair got engaged in 2025.