Miley Cyrus gets honest about fiancé Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus opens up about her engagement with fiancé Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus is engaged. But what she doesn't like is the word 'fiancé' to describe her partner, Maxx Morando.
She explains this in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "Oh, I get so cringed. I’m like, Oh, I get so cringed out. I’m kinda dorkiest with stuff like that.”
Her remarks came during her appearance at the Palm Springs International Festival Film Awards, where she was honoured with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her track Dream As One, featured in Avatar: Fire and Ash.
During her acceptance speech, she opines that award shows pit artists against each other instead of treating them as a community, which they generally are.
“Numbers can make it feel like a sport, but performance runs so much deeper than a scoreboard, because each artist they bare their soul in a completely unique way, and every contribution leaves its own mark on history," she said.
Back to the ceremony, the Flowers hitmaker shared, “You guys did amazing — if you’re available for the Oscars, that’s what we’re hoping for," adding that the night was “truly the most elegant Palm Springs party that I have ever been to. There are fewer drag queens than I like, but I’ll be stopping by Toucans on the way back to L.A. to get my fix.”
Meanwhile, Miley and Maxx first met on a blind date in 2021 and formed a relationship. The pair got engaged in 2025.
-
Disney announces lead actors for live-action Tangled remake
-
Jennifer Garner admits what makes coparenting with Ben Affleck 'hardest'
-
Ethan Hawke shares next film will become the 'greatest ever'
-
Jimmy Kimmel fires new shots at US President Donald Trump
-
Ethan Slater draws firm line on sharing details about his son
-
Drew Barrymore shares why her 'sardines' tattoo is deeply personal
-
Jennifer Garner gets honest about Ben Affleck split: 'True partnership' lost
-
Joe Jonas 'getting serious' with Tatiana Gabriela: Source