Megan Thee Stallion's new romance confirmed after soft launch: Report

The Grammy-winning rapper and the Dallas Mavericks star reportedly took a vacation together

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are indeed dating, according to reports.

The Grammy-winning rapper sparked romance rumours with the NBA star this week after fans spotted him in the background of Megan’s vacation photos that she posted to Instagram on Wednesday, July 9.

Now, TMZ is reporting that the WAP hitmaker is indeed dating the Dallas Mavericks player. However, there has been no official confirmation from Megan or Klay.

In her Wednesday post, the Mamushi hitmaker dropped a carousel of steamy poolside shots from an undisclosed getaway.

As stunning as Megan looked, fans’ eyes were immediately drawn to Thompson who was casually lounging in the background, phone in hand.

“Klay is that you?” one fan asked, while another declared, “Soft launch.”

Thompson didn’t confirm or deny the chatter, but he did post his own vacation snap on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a POV snap by the beach as he held up a bottle of beer with the waves in the background.

This further fueledng speculation that the two are spending time away together.