Kylie Kelce shares feelings for Taylor Swift during podcast

Kylie Kelce gives rare shout out to brother-in-law’s girlfriend Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce, who usually keeps her bond with Taylor Swift private, couldn’t help but gush about the pop superstar during her latest podcast episode.

The 33-year-old former hockey coach gave a shout out to brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s girlfriend on Not Gonna Lie podcast’s Thursday, July 10 episode.

While interviewing Ed Sheeran, Kelce learnt that he received the loudest applause of his career when he brought Eminem on tour in Detroit in 2023, whom he called a “cheat code.”

When the Sapphire hitmaker asked Kelce, who would be the “cheat code” for a Philadelphia audience, the podcast host promptly replied, “Taylor.”

She explained that “it’s home” for the Grammy winner who was born in West Reading, Philadelphia.

Sheeran responded, “it would be Taylor anywhere,” speaking of his close pal of more than 10 years.

Agreeing with the singer, Kelce said, “True. Very true.”

The mom of four and Swift has grown close since the songstress started dating the NFL star. The two women were often seen hanging out in the same suit during his games, and celebrated many holidays together the past year.