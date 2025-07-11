Ed Sheeran talks about hit song his daughters’ can’t get enough of

Ed Sheeran shared a rare update about his two daughters Lyra and Jupiter.

Sheeran, who tied the knot with his childhood friend and former field hockey standout Cherry Seaborn in 2018, is now a father of their two daughters Lyra,4, and Jupiter, 3.

The Perfect singer during his appearance at the Kylie Kelce’s podcast Not Gonna Lie recent episode was asked if there are any songs of his that his daughter particularly love.

" Sapphire. And Sapphire from the beginning, like, they came to India when I made that record and they were in the studio whilst we were putting all the tablas and santoors," he said. "They were watching all of that happen.”

The Photograph hit maker continued, “And I think because it's just, I don't know. They know most of the lyrics to that song now.”

Sheeran also shared that his children are being introduced to his older catalogues, including Mathematics. He revealed that when he's away on tour, his wife plays his music for them, gradually familiarizing them with his work.

Sheeran is currently on his +–=÷× Tour and is set to perform three nights in Ipswich, UK from July 11-13, his first UK show since 2023.