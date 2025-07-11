Former 'EastEnders' star's son suffers medical emergency after eating toxic plant

James Bye shares four children with Victoria: Edward, 10, Louis,8, Hugi, 5, and Rufus, 2

EastEnders actor James Bye and his wife Victoria have shared a deeply frightening incident regarding their youngest son, Rufus, who was taken to the hospital after ingesting a poisonous plant from their garden.

To note, James, 41, played the role of Martin Fowler in the BBC soap, shares four children with Victoria: Edward, 10, Louis,8, Hugi, 5, and Rufus, 2.

Victoria decided to share the alarming experience on Instagram, Thursday and even later updated about her son's health status on Friday after spending the night in hospital.

She explained that just moments after Rufus into an Italian arum plant, his tongue began to swell and he was soon 'screaming in pain.'

Sharing the news with her followers, Victoria wrote: 'So. More of a public service announcement than a post really but as we all know, life with kids is anything but predictable.

'So, after spending the night in hospital (I swear they will start charging us rent soon) after Rufus decided to snack on a plant in the garden-one I did not even know was dangerous. All hell let loose.

'Within minutes his tongue had started to swell, he was screaming & we had to call 999. 'Thankfully he's absolutely fine now.'

The distressing episode comes shortly after James Bye wrapped up his time on EastEnders.

The actor touched upon filming his final scenes, describing his 'choking sobs' during his last moments as Martin Fowler.