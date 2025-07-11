Selena Gomez makes big statement amid wedding rumours

Selena Gomez breaks social media silence for major update

Selena Gomez, who sparked a lot of buzz on social media for wedding rumours, broke her social media silence for an important reason.

The 32-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on Friday, July 11, and wrote a heartfelt message for the support of Texas flood victims.

The Only Murders In the Building star shared that she is donating to Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and attached a link to make the donation, for her followers.

The Disney alum wrote that her heart “breaks” for the people who have lost their closed ones and people who are unable to find their families after the catastrophic incident.

Gomez also urged her fans to join in and donate for the welfare of the victims and shared emergency contact numbers for people to get help.

This comes amid Gomez’s wedding plans have garnered much attention on social media. After her fiancé Benny Blanco discussed how they want their wedding to be like, in a recent interview, fans think wedding bells are ringing soon for the couple.

Recently, DeuxMoi confirmed that the couple is getting married in the summer, however they did not reveal the exact date.