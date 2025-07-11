Michelle Trachtenberg beau Jay Cohen breaks silence months after her death

Michelle Trachtenberg partner Jay Cohen continues to mourn actress passing

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg was truly loved by her partner Jay Cohen who continues to mourn her untimely passing months after she breathed her last.

Cohen opened up recently about his grief of losing the love of his life in February at age 39.

The 63-year-old took to his Instagram July 10 to thank his inner circle for extending their support to help him get through this difficult time.

“I am so grateful to all of you who are in my life sharing our common joys, helping me with tragedies and healing from pain and grief,” he wrote. “I’m sure many of you know what I mean when I write that.”

In the comment section of his post, a fan asked him to talk about the late star.

A partner at the Gersh Talent Agency, Cohen responded to the fan, “one day soon.”

He added further, “Michelle was loved by so many.”

For the unversed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum died of diabetes mellitus complications as confirmed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.

The two had kept their relationship private with the Harriet the Spy alum only posting about their relationship few times.

In February, she put up a picture of Cohen and her on Instagram February 14 who posed as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

She captioned the post as, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face.”