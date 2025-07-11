King Charles receives 'harrowing' news about his health

Since ascending to the throne on September 8, 2022, King Charles III's health has been a subject of concern, marked by a cancer diagnosis that has added a layer of complexity to his reign.

Despite the challenges, the 76-year-old monarch has shown remarkable resilience, continuing to carry out his royal duties with determination.

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer, which was discovered during a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The palace shared the news to encourage public health awareness, noting that the cancer is manageable but likely incurable.

According to a report by Camilla Tominey, this means the King will live "with" cancer, rather than dying "of" it.

Despite his health challenges, King Charles III has continued to stay active, resuming his public duties by April 2024. He visited a cancer center with Queen Camilla, joking about being "allowed out of my cage" during a visit to an army barracks.

His schedule remains packed, with notable events including a historic trip to Canada in May 2025 and a scaled-back tour of Australia and Samoa in October 2024.

Public reactions to the King's health have been varied. While some have expressed concern and worry, others have praised his resilience and determination.

Prince Harry's comments in a BBC interview, saying "I don't know how much longer my father has," reignited worry about the King's health.

However, a senior aide has insisted that the King is "winning" his battle with cancer, and that he is living as normally as possible.

Unlike Kate Middleton's open approach to her cancer recovery, King Charles III has kept his health journey relatively private.

However, a March 2025 hospitalisation for treatment side effects raised eyebrows, and speculation about his health continues to surround him.