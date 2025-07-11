Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom spark buzz with surprise reunion photo

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were recently spotted together, just weeks after confirming the end of their long-term relationship.

After remaining silent for months, Perry and Bloom released a joint statement last week, confirming their breakup. The announcement put an end to ongoing rumours surrounding their relationship.

The statement reads: "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

Just days ago, Bloom shared a set of summer photos on Instagram, and one picture in particular caught everyone's attention. Among the sunny snapshots was a heartwarming family moment featuring Bloom, Perry and their daughter Daisy Dove, and Bloom’s 14-year-old son Flynn, all enjoying a vacation together on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The unexpected post quickly made waves online, with fans touched by the rare glimpse into their family time. Many saw it as a clear sign that, despite the breakup, things between Bloom and Perry remain peaceful and respectful.

The former couple officially ended their six-year engagement earlier this year, confirming the split after months of speculation.

Katy and Orlando had been together for nearly a decade and share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. They got engaged in 2019, but according to reports, the relationship gradually lost its spark.