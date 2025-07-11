Vanessa Kirby turns heads with glamorous look at 'Fantastic Four' premiere

Vanessa Kirby and Julia Garner brought their signature glamour to the UK premiere of Fantastic Four: First Steps in London on Thursday evening.

The red carpet appearance comes in the light of the film's official release in UK cinemas later this month.

The eagerly awaited Marvel production also stars Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn.

The Crown star, 38, known for her role in Napoleon, choose a loose, ruffled light-blue outfit that gracefully hide her baby bump. She completed the look with her blonde hair cascading over her shoulders.

Julia Garner, meanwhile, looked spectacular in a flowing gown that offered a glimpse of her toned midriff. The leading ladies posed on the red carpet longside co-stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Ralph Ineson, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is all set to release on July 25.

The film is produced by Marvel Studios, marks the 37th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and serves as the second reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise.

To note, Vanessa revealed her pregnancy last month during the film's promotional photocall in Mexico, where she proudly displayed her growing bump.

In December, reports surfaced that she had become engaged to her longtime partner, Paul Rabil, after two years of dating.

The couple first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted holding hands in New York City in October 2022.