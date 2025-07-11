Justin Bieber promises to change for Hailey despite rocky moments

Justin Bieber has opened up about personal struggles and his commitment to wife Hailey Bieber in the emotional lyrics of his surprise new album, Swag, released last night.

The album hints at a turbulent phase in their relationship, with the track Walking Away referencing themes like 'taking a break' and 'testing patience,' suggesting the couple may have faced a difficult period.

Following months of speculation surrounding the state of their marriage and growing concern over Justin's erratic public behaviour, the singer now appears determined to change for the sake of his relationship.

In the opening verse of Walking Away, Justin sings: 'Days go by so fast, don't wanna spend them with you/So tell me why you are throwing stones at my back/You know I'm defenseless,' he sings in the first verse. 'Girl, we better stop before we say some s***/We have been testing our patience/I think we better off if we just take a break,' he continues.

However, the chorus reveals his unwavering devotion and a promise to work through the challenges.

'Baby, I ain't walking away/You were my diamond/Gave you a ring/ I made you a promise/ I told you, I'd change/ It's just human nature/ These growing pains/ And baby, I ain't walking away,' he sings in the chorus.

As Justin addressed their marital ups and downs through his music, Hailey also made a statement of her own on social media. In a defiant message to critics, Hailey took a swipe at those speculating their relationship.

She shared a photo of Justin's giant Swag album billboard in New York's Square, captioning it with a pointed remark aimed at the loosers spreading rumours about their marriage.