Ed Sheeran looks back on moving to Nashville for Taylor Swift’s tour

Taylor Swift helped pal Ed Sheeran adjust in Nashville for 'Red' tour

Ed Sheeran shared how Taylor Swift helped him feel at home in Nashville when he moved there for her Red tour in 2013.

The 34-year-old singer, who has been friends with the pop superstar for more than a decade, revealed that she introduced him to NFL in a roundabout way.

The Shape of You hitmaker shared that while he had recently moved in to the city because of Swift, “I got a place there. I went to Walmart to buy bits to move in and I just bought some pajamas. And then when I got home, I was wearing the pajamas. And when someone was around, they were like, ‘Oh, you’re a [Tennessee] Titans fan?’ I was like, ‘Guess I am.’”

During his appearance at Not Gonna Lie podcast hosted by Kylie Kelce, Sheeran explained that the pair of pajamas led to him being a loyal NFL fan ever since.

The Sapphire singer jokingly added, “It’s very similar to my soccer club back home. They’re always the bridesmaid — actually, I wouldn’t even say that they’re a bridesmaid. They’re invited to the wedding. They’re there.”

Fast forward to now, Swift herself is dating an NFL star, Travis Kelce, and has been a regular at the stands.