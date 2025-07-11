Ed Sheeran spills best fatherhood advice for today’s generation

Ed Sheeran has recently spilled best parenting advice for this generation of fathers.

The Shape hit-maker made an appearance on Thursday's episode of the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast where he revealed one top tip to spend quality time with kids.

“Always be the one that makes the breakfast in the morning,” said the musician.

Ed told Kylie, “Always be the one that gets up first, and let your partner have a lie-in.”

“Do the breakfast because that's the time of the day that your kids are the least angry, because they're rested,” mentioned the Bad Habits crooner.

Ed noted that taking on breakfast duty is a “triple win” because he gets the morning chores done, given his partner a well-earned break and also spend quality time with the kids.

“They want to help out as well. So, I'm handing them plates and they're putting the plates away, and I'm like, you're making my job easier,” pointed out Ed.

The singer added he also relished taking on “the evening shift” adding, “Reading 40 different stories and having someone fall asleep on your shoulder is actually really lovely.”

Meanwhile, Ed shares two daughters with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.