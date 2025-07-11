Justin Bieber hits back on viral 'standing on business' clip in new album

Justin Bieber offers an insight into his social media backlash with new release

Justin Bieber has reclaimed his viral heated exchange with paparazzi which went viral and used it for his new album.

The 31-year-old singer included a 50-second voice memo titled Standing on Business on Swag which begins with Bieber saying, “You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?”

The audio then features a conversation between the Baby hitmaker and comedian Druski, who jokes about the pronunciation of the word in the viral video.

“I like that you pronounce business,” Druski is heard saying. “I say, ‘Standing on bid-ness.’ I don’t say, ‘Standing on business, bro.’ … You were pronounciating [sic] every word. You can’t pronunciate [sic] every word when you doing that!”

Bieber agreed with his friend, saying, “Yeah, you’re right, you’re right.”

The Grammy winner also offers an insight into his alleged mental health crisis and cameras following him around on tracks like Butterflies and Therapy Session, for which Druski joins him once again.

“[You] want money, money, money, money … get out of here,” Bieber begins the song, which refers to another altercation with paparazzi outside a coffee shop in Palm Springs, California.

The audio is then followed by the song in which he refers to the struggle of being under the spotlight, and how that takes away from his freedom as a normal human being.

In Therapy Session, Druski asks Bieber about his serial posting on social media, to which he replies “That’s been a tough thing for me recently, is feeling like, I’ve had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human — as all of us do — really publicly.”

He adds, “And so people are always asking if I’m OK, and that starts to really weigh on me. It starts to make me feel like I’m the one with issues and every else is perfect.”