Milo Manheim was more awestruck meeting Ethan Slater than Ariana Grande

Milo Manheim has revealed that he is a huge of fan Ethan Slater then he is of Ariana Grande.

The Zombies star met the couple during his off-Broadway production Little Shop of Horrors and left star struck by Slater.

In an interview with the People Magazine, Manheim shared his experience of meeting the Wicked co-stars.

When asked about who he is was more excited to meet, he said, "Okay, I'm so happy you asked this question because the answer was Ethan."

Manheim explained, "Because when they walked in it was kinda funny. I was like, 'Hi Ariana, nice to meet you. Ethan, my brotha! What’s up?'"

"'Cause I saw him as Spongebob, I love that guy," he told the outlet.

Sharing reason why meeting with Grande didn't left such impact, he added, "I think that, I dunno, Liz [Gillies] has talked to me about Ari for so long that it was just like, I felt like I was meeting one of Liz's old friends and Ethan Slater, you know what I mean?"

In his Broadway play Manheim starred alongside Gillies. The 7 Rings singer and Gillies, co-starred in Victorious for four seasons beginning in 2010 and have remained close throughout the years.

Meanwhile, Grande and Slater met on the set of Wicked in 2022, and the co-stars developed a romance off screen.