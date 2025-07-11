Michelle Keegan returns to work with baby Palma as she films secret project

Michelle Keegan gave fans a sneak peek into her latest secret filming project on Instagram Thursday, as she returned to work accompanied by her baby daughter, Palma.

The Brassic actress, 38, recently made headlines after signing a six-figure advertising deal to become the new face of Sky.

Following the news, Michelle teased the upcoming campaign by sharing behind-the scenes photos from the set, smiling brightly alongside her team.

The Fool Me Once star looked thrilled during breaks from filming and captioned her post: 'A week of work & belly laughs in Bulgaria.'

She also included a sweet photo of baby Palma in her palm as she enjoyed a coffee during a stroll.

This Sky campaign marks Michelle's first major project since welcoming daughter Palma in March, her first child with husband Mark Wright, 38, a former reality TV star turned presenter.

To note, Michelle rose to fame in 2007 as Tina Mclntyre on Coronation Street. The newly mom, is set to film promotional material alongside British star Idris Elba, who currently fronts Sky's campaigns.

A source told The Sun: 'Michelle has really been enjoying maternity leave with Plama, but she'll be back to work soon to film these new adverts for Sky.'

Brassic is ending after the seventh series and Michelle is keen to still be a part of the Sky brand.

'Landing this ad is huge for Michelle, as she's fast becoming a brand in her own right. Everything she touches seems to turn to gold.'