Machine Gun Kelly drops 'Vampire Diaries' music video teaser: Watch

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, ramped up the excitement of his upcoming music video for newly released song Vampire Diaries.

Shortly after debuting the latest single from his upcoming seventh studio album Lost Americana, the 35-year-old American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor dropped a 14-second teaser of the upcoming visuals on Friday, July 11.

"'vampire diaries' out tonight. video tomorrow 12pm EST," he captioned the Instagram video which opened with a name plate that read "Rekab Nosloc Vampire 13 B.C."

Then MGK appeared shirtless, showing off his tattooed body, before transitioning into a dressed, suit-clad performer.

He reposted the same video on his Instagram Stories, teasing, "This video is special."

In the following slide, MGK, real name Colson Baker, shared a video of himself sitting in front of a laptop, surrounded by his team, all seemingly watching the final cut of the upcoming video and cheering at the end.

"I can’t wait for y'all to see vampire diaries video tmrrw," he overlaid the text on the video, amping up the anticipation.

With his recent social media activity, MGK has built enough curiosity among fans about what to expect from the music video.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy listening to Vampire Diaries on Youtube and other platforms.