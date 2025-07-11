Beyoncé's chooses dramatic way to land onstage after flying car mishap

Beyoncé has replaced the flying car that malfunctioned during a recent concert with a new flying gold horse.

The 43-year-old singer debuted the new addition during the opening night of her four-show run at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, July 10.

The flying car had been a highlight of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour shows, allowing her to fly around the stadium and get closer to fans in the upper levels and back.

However, during the June 28 show in Houston, Texas, the car began to tip over while in the air, causing Beyoncé to nearly fall out. After that performance, she cut the flying car from the show.

The Crazy in Love crooner's team has now introduced a new flying gold horse, which the singer rode during the opening night of her Atlanta shows.

Fans on social media shared videos of Beyoncé flying around on the golden steed, which has become a new highlight of the show.

The Beautiful Liar singer has three more shows in Atlanta before the tour wraps up with two shows in Las Vegas at the end of the month. Fans are eagerly anticipating the remaining performances, which promise to be just as spectacular as the previous ones.