Meghan Markle breaks cover to tease first new project since 'HRH' controversy

Meghan Markle has something blooming behind the scenes.
On Friday, May 9, the Duchess of Sussex broke her social media cover to tease a new project — her first since facing backlash over the use of the “His/Her Royal Highness” title.
In the Instagram post, Meghan shared a nostalgic video featuring her late rescue beagle, Guy, who passed away earlier this year. In the clip, the little canine follows Meghan as she gathers flowers and arranges them at her workbench — cutting and snipping their stems while bunching them together.
“Flower arranging with Guy last spring. Just wait til you see what I’ve been cooking up this year!” she wrote in the caption to the video set to The Chordettes’ Lollipop.
“More soon,” she teased with a flower emoji.
The Suits alum’s love for gardening is well documented. Just last month, on April 29, she offered a glimpse into the garden she shares with Prince Harry at their Montecito home, showing off a fresh harvest of oranges, strawberries, and white roses.
Her flower beds also hold sentimental value. Meghan has previously posted sweet snapshots of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet admiring their blooming yellow and pink roses — a quiet nod to how closely the garden is tied to family life.
