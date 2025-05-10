 
Friday May 09, 2025
Prince Harry searching for friend ends up at wrong house

By Web Desk
May 10, 2025
Prince Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020
Prince Harry left residents surprised on a quiet London street after mistakenly knocking on the wrong door while 'looking for a friend.'

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was seen wandering along a leafy stretch of road in Fulham, seemingly lost.

According to The Sun, Ring doorbell footage captured King Charles's son wearing a  blue suit and holding his phone to his right ear.

One resident said :'We were shocked to see it was him on the camera.'

Another source added: 'Two of the houses he knocked at are at completely opposite ends of the road, which is about half a mile long. 'It's a bit odd he did not seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for.'

This incident comes shortly after Harry lost his legal battle over taxpayer- funded armed police protection when in the UK, that reportedly cost him £1.5 million.

Following the ruling, the Duke sat down for a bombshell interview with BBC in which he opened up about his ongoing feud with the Royal Family and expressed a desire for reconciliation.