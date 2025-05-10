Prince Harry searching for friend ends up at wrong house

Prince Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020

Prince Harry left residents surprised on a quiet London street after mistakenly knocking on the wrong door while 'looking for a friend.'

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was seen wandering along a leafy stretch of road in Fulham, seemingly lost.

According to The Sun, Ring doorbell footage captured King Charles's son wearing a blue suit and holding his phone to his right ear.

One resident said :'We were shocked to see it was him on the camera.'

Another source added: 'Two of the houses he knocked at are at completely opposite ends of the road, which is about half a mile long. 'It's a bit odd he did not seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for.'

This incident comes shortly after Harry lost his legal battle over taxpayer- funded armed police protection when in the UK, that reportedly cost him £1.5 million.

Following the ruling, the Duke sat down for a bombshell interview with BBC in which he opened up about his ongoing feud with the Royal Family and expressed a desire for reconciliation.