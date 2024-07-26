Chris Evans on how he got the chance to play cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Chris Evans dishes out details about his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Chris Evans has recently spilled how he got the opportunity to reprise his Fantastic Four role in Deadpool & Wolverine.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chris said, “I was so excited,” to make a surprise appearance alongside Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Dafne Keen, and Channing Tatum at Comic-Con's massive Thursday night panel at the San Diego Convention Centre.

He revealed, “Ryan's a buddy… He just shot me a text saying, 'Listen, might be a long shot, but would you have any interest in reprising something from 20 years ago?' I said, 'Oh my God! Of course.’”

“Honestly, Ryan might be the only guy that I would've done it for because he's just got the Midas touch,” continued the Gifted actor.

Chris told the outlet, “Ryan’s self-awareness makes him almost invincible. He makes the joke before the audience gets a chance to make the joke.”

“So, if you're going to revisit a character and you have to find a way to make it work, Ryan's humor makes just about everything work, so you feel an automatic sense of safety,” explained the Red One actor.

Recalling his cameo in the new Marvel movie, Chris mentioned, “I just had to fly in really quick, do a couple days of filming, and fly out. For me, it was pretty easy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris discussed about wearing his form-fitting blue Fantastic Four suit again.

“The costume experience was slightly improving this time around,” said the Push actor.

Chris noted, “Primarily because where we find Johnny, he's meant to be a little more rundown, so the costume didn't have to be pristine.”

“Those first two movies, that's when Marvel was really still trying to find their footing. So, everything had to be very precise and had a lot of meetings, a lot of opinions. This was a little more like, 'Yeah, we know it. We've seen it,’” added the actor.