Jonas Brothers’ dad makes major move to keep band’s 'legacy' thriving

Jonas Brothers’ father says no one can ‘love’ sons’ music as much as him

Jonas Brothers’ music is now partially owned by their father, Kevin Jonas Sr., as he purchased the assets by Corrum Capital, Bardin Hill, Cliffwater, and One William Street.

The 60-year-old former musician publicly revealed the news on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Kevin Sr. recalled telling his sons, "I don’t know that anybody can love your music any more than I do or be any more proud of you. I am not asking for less than the purchase price but for consideration of the passion I’ll bring to keeping your legacy thriving,” according to a Billboard report.

The deal encompasses the publishing and recording rights to the bands’ The Album, Happiness Begins, and their upcoming seventh studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown.

It also included one-off singles, Like It’s Christmas, and Remember This.

The dad of four served as a manager to the band in their early days, along with Phil McIntyre.

Kevin Sr.’s company, Jonas Entertainment Group, also includes Jonas Group Publishing, Red Van Records and the talent management arm Jonas Group Entertainment.

The band, based on Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, bought back their master recordings in 2012 when they left Disney’s Hollywood Records.

Reacting to their dad buying the rights to their company they said that it “feels like coming full circle.”

“We are passionate about songwriting and the creative process, and Leslie DiPiero [Jonas Group Publishing president] has always been a true champion for songwriters and creators,” said the brothers.