'DWTS’'star Derek Hough shares delightful news after wife’s health scare

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Elbert are about to begin a new chapter in their life after her life threatening surgeries.

Taking over to Instagram on Tuesday, July 22, the couple announced in a joint post that they are expecting their first baby.

"We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small [red heart emoji]," the soon-mother-to-be captioned a video, featuring the two packed on PDA.

The heartwarming clip opened with the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer walking toward his beloved wife.

The couple shared a passionate kiss and a warm embrace before she rolled out a series of ultrasound images to the camera.

Elbert’s burgeoning bump was visible beneath her white, body-hugging dress.

The two, married since 2023, is finally in a joyful place and looking forward to expanding their family nearly two years after the wife suffered a health scare that required emergency brain surgery.

Fortunately, she made a full recovery and has since returned to performing on stage alongside her husband, 40.

The two even completed their 70-city Symphony of Dance tour, which concluded on May 19, 2024.