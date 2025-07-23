 
Wednesday July 23, 2025
‘DWTS’ star Derek Hough shares delightful news after wife’s health scare

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert excite fans and friends with surprising announcement

By Web Desk
July 23, 2025
Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Elbert are about to begin a new chapter in their life after her life threatening surgeries.

Taking over to Instagram on Tuesday, July 22, the couple announced in a joint post that they are expecting their first baby.

"We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small [red heart emoji]," the soon-mother-to-be captioned a video, featuring the two packed on PDA.

The heartwarming clip opened with the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer walking toward his beloved wife.

The couple shared a passionate kiss and a warm embrace before she rolled out a series of ultrasound images to the camera.

Elbert’s burgeoning bump was visible beneath her white, body-hugging dress.

The two, married since 2023, is finally in a joyful place and looking forward to expanding their family nearly two years after the wife suffered a health scare that required emergency brain surgery.

Fortunately, she made a full recovery and has since returned to performing on stage alongside her husband, 40.

The two even completed their 70-city Symphony of Dance tour, which concluded on May 19, 2024.