Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom headed for $15 million legal battle after split

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry gear up for legal war over $15 million mansion

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will re-unite in court after their split as the actor is being summoned to testify in the popstar’s legal battle.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker has been fighting the lawsuit filed by Carl Westcott, over her $15 million mansion, which he claims was not sold to her with his conscious consent.

Westcott claimed that he sold the mansion to her business manager, Bernie Gudvi, in 2020 while he was under the influence of painkillers. Once the medicines wore off, he called to cancel the deal.

However, Perry’s team did not back off and the legal battle ensued.

Now, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Westcott has filed for Bloom to testify in court, but Perry’s team is strongly against this action.

The Grammy winner’s team claimed that Westcott had several opportunities and a long time to complete depositions and discovery, but didn’t do so by the deadline given by court.

In the official documents, Perry’s team claimed that last month his lawyer “suddenly reappeared and asked for five new depositions” from her, Bloom and others.

Her lawyer argued, “The court should not tolerate Westcott’s neglect and gamesmanship during discovery.”

The trial enters its second phase on August 21, where Perry is ordered to testify regarding alleged damages. Her team claimed that she entitled to damages for “loss of use” of the home.