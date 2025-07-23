Is Taylor Swift life getting documented?

A new documentary series about Taylor Swift's life and career is set to air on Channel 4, offering a deep dive into the singer's 20-year journey to becoming a global phenomenon.

The two-part series, titled Taylor (working title), will feature interviews with high-profile commentators, industry insiders, and fans, as well as rare archival footage that provides fresh insights into Swift's story.

The documentary series will chart Swift's journey from her early days as an ambitious teenager to her current status as one of the most influential and scrutinised figures of our time.

Director Guy King notes that Swift is "an unprecedentedly powerful 21st-century voice for women and young people" who came of age during a new feminist wave.

"With her fame came controversy, which she so skillfully wrestled to the floor. We're excited to tell her story," King said.

The series is being produced by Sandpaper Films, with King directing and Jessica Brady producing. Lina Caicedo is handling archive production, while Susannah Price and Henry Singer serve as executive producers.

BAFTA-winning editor Martin Thompson is on board to ensure the series is edited to perfection. Blue Ant will oversee international sales.

Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual at Channel 4 and Commissioning Editor, expressed enthusiasm for the project, saying, "We're thrilled that Sandpaper and director Guy King will be bringing their caliber of storytelling to chart the impact of Taylor Swift on today's culture. Her journey has been nothing short of epic, and we're keen for this series to reflect all the joy and artistry, the heartbreaks and high stakes, of her stunning career, while also showing viewers sides of Taylor Swift that they might not know or expect."