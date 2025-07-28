Piers Morgan’s reaction to Stephen Colbert’s late show cancellation

Piers Morgan has recently made strong statements against Stephen Colbert and other late-night hosts, calling them puppets for Democratic Party.

The British media personality took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 27 and lashed out at Stephen over his political inclination.

“This is so damning,” he wrote alongside a cover of New York Post that featured the political leanings of Stephen’s guests.

Piers said, “Most of America’s biggest late-night hosts have become nothing more than hyper-partisan activist hacks for the Democrats — a party that’s rarely been more unpopular.”

“No wonder Colbert got canned. More will follow,” he concluded.

In other series of posts, the seasoned host also hit at Jay Leno over his latest remarks who said why late-night hosts would “alienate” half their audience by “cosying too much to one side or the other”.

Uncensored host responded in another post while taking aim at John Oliver, “Just watched a drooling @60Minutes segment tonight about John who was proud of telling his viewers not to vote for Donald Trump at last election.”

“He told them to vote for Kamala Harris instead. That’s not comedy, it’s partisan political activism,” added Piers.

Last week, Stephen announced that CBS will finish his Late-Night Show next year as he also slammed parent company Paramount ‘s $16 million settlement with the United States president on the air”.

Meanwhile, executives of the show backed the cancellation, calling it “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night that is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount”.