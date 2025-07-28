Billy Joel turns down multiple ‘DUIs’ allegations, ‘That never happened’

Billy Joel talks about DUI accusations

Billy Joel is clearing the air about long-standing rumours that he’s had multiple DUIs, firmly denying the claims in his new HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

Speaking candidly, the 76-year-old singer addressed the gossip that has followed him for years, stating, “I never had a DUI, so f–k you.”

He acknowledged the downside of fame, saying it often brings along baseless tabloid stories.

Joel’s comments come after years of speculation, especially due to a series of car crashes he was involved in during the early 2000s, most notably in June 2002, January 2003, and April 2004.

These incidents had fueled public assumptions about his sobriety. But Joel has long maintained that alcohol was never a factor.

In a 2013 interview with The New York Times Magazine, he explained that the accidents were caused by a “mental fog” and not by drinking. He repeated, “I never had a DUI in my life. That’s another fallacy. Look at the police records.”

Opening up further in the documentary, Joel shared how the aftermath of the September 11 attacks deeply affected his mental health.

“9/11 just knocked the wind out of me, and I don’t know even now if I’ve recovered from it,” he admitted. He also noted that a difficult breakup around the same time added to his emotional struggles.

The Piano Man singer’s honesty offers a more nuanced view into a tough period in his life, one that was often misunderstood by the public.

By setting the record straight in his own words, Joel not only puts persistent rumours to rest but also adds a deeply human layer to his journey through fame, loss, and recovery.